Courtney's Canine Clips: Why Dogs Have "Sad Puppy" Eyes
Scientists have figured out why dogs developed their "sad puppy" eyes.
June 18, 2019
When your dog makes sad puppy eyes to get you to do something, that's not an accident. A new study found that about 33,000 years of evolution have helped dogs develop the muscles to make that face because it helps them get what they want from humans.
@payton.and.camila are so cute they make it difficult to ever leave the house to get anything done
Click Here to see more.