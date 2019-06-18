Courtney's Canine Clips: Why Dogs Have "Sad Puppy" Eyes

Scientists have figured out why dogs developed their "sad puppy" eyes.

June 18, 2019
Courtney Landrum
(Getty Images)

When your dog makes sad puppy eyes to get you to do something, that's not an accident.  A new study found that about 33,000 years of evolution have helped dogs develop the muscles to make that face because it helps them get what they want from humans.

