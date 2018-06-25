Courtney's Canine Clips: "What The Fluff" Challenge
The "What the Fluff Challenge" will mystify your dog!
June 25, 2018
There's a social media thing called the "What The Fluff Challenge," which is basically a peek-a-boo game with your dog. You hold a sheet or blanket in front of your body, and then let it go as you duck away and hide.
The dog sees the sheet fall, but you're not there. It works best if you're near a doorway. The whole thing was started by a woman in the U.K.
What the fluff?!-- 〰️ Try this with your pet. Post it, tag me and add #WhatTheFluffChallenge / #WhatTheFluff I’ll be sharing my favourite ones
A post shared by ★ J A X ★ (@siberianhusky_jax) on