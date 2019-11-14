Courtney's Canine Clips: Rooftop Rescue

If you call this man a hero, I won't argue. He's on the very steep roof of a house rescuing a dog, and the neighbor across the street is filming it. It starts with him hanging onto the window of a third-floor dormer.

He's petting the dog, which is nearby, but too scared to come close. So he has to let go of the window and climb even higher to grab it. Then someone sticks their head out of a nearby skylight so the dog heads over there, until it stops again.

So now the guy has to walk along the steep roof, grab the dog one more time and then hang onto it until he can hand it to the person. And then he climbs in.

Click Here to watch the video.