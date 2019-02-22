Courtney's Canine Clips: Mountain Rescue Search Dogs

An organization called "Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England" trains dogs to search for people who have gone missing in the snow. They posted a training clip taken from deep inside a snow bank as one of their dogs comes to the rescue.

Ever wondered what it would be like to be buried in snow and found by one of our happy search and rescue dogs? (Video version). pic.twitter.com/AefuhGGCeh — Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England (@SARDAEngland) February 19, 2019