Courtney's Canine Clips: Mountain Rescue Search Dogs

These dog could rescue you from the depths of a snow bank.

February 22, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Belish/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

An organization called "Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England" trains dogs to search for people who have gone missing in the snow.  They posted a training clip taken from deep inside a snow bank as one of their dogs comes to the rescue.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Courtney & Company
mountain
Rescue
search
Dogs
Courtnery's Canine Clips