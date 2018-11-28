Courtney's Canine Clips: The Most Popular Dog Breeds On Instagram

Here are the most popular dog breeds on Instagram...

10. Yorkshire Terrier - 14.8 million posts

9. Pomeranian - 15.5 million posts

8. Dachshund - 17.1 million posts

7. Siberian Husky - 17.8 million posts

6. Golden Retriever - 18.6 million posts

5. Labrador Retriever - 19.1 million posts

4. English Bulldog - 24.6 million posts

3. Chihuahua - 27.6 million posts

2. Pug - 29.3 million posts

1. French Bulldog - 39.2 million posts

Ro left for her new home the other day. She is such a pretty girl and is definitely Roxy's mini me-she acts just like she did as a pup! We will miss her but are happy with where she is going. #andthenthereweretwo