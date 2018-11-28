Courtney's Canine Clips: The Most Popular Dog Breeds On Instagram
What are the MOST popular dog breeds on Instagram?
November 28, 2018
Here are the most popular dog breeds on Instagram...
10. Yorkshire Terrier - 14.8 million posts
9. Pomeranian - 15.5 million posts
8. Dachshund - 17.1 million posts
7. Siberian Husky - 17.8 million posts
6. Golden Retriever - 18.6 million posts
5. Labrador Retriever - 19.1 million posts
4. English Bulldog - 24.6 million posts
3. Chihuahua - 27.6 million posts
2. Pug - 29.3 million posts
1. French Bulldog - 39.2 million posts
