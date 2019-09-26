Courtney's Canine Clips: Miley Cyrus Hikes Grand Canyon With Her Dog Bean

Check out some picks of Miley Cyrus and her dog hiking the Grand Canyon.

September 26, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

Miley Cyrus shared pictures of her and her dog Bean hiking the Grand Canyon.

Bean + MC = 4EVR --------

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 

