Courtney's Canine Clips: Man Offers Home To Anyone Who Finds His Lost Dog

Eddie Collins from Tucson, Arizona lost his pet Chihuahua back in April. He says he's spent every day searching for her since, but he can't find her.

So now, he's offering a reward to anyone who does: An ENTIRE HOUSE.

Eddie says that if anyone finds his dog, he'll give them a one-bedroom home he owns in Benson, Arizona which based on the real estate listings there, the one-bedroom is probably worth around $20,000.