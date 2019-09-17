Courtney's Canine Clips" Katy Perry's Dog

Check out Katy Perry's "ferocious" dog.

September 17, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Katy Perry's dog is an absolute beast.  In slow motion, anyway.

Don’t piss @missnuggetperry off‼️Stream Small Talk! Link in bio --

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Tags: 
Y98
Video
watch
Courtney & Company
Katy Perry
dog
ferocious
Courtney's Canine Clips