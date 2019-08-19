Courtney's Canine Clips: Grooming Visit Gone Wrong
A dog's grooming visit does NOT go as expected.
A woman in Florida was upset when she took her dog to the groomer, and it came back with neon green eyebrows and neon pink ears.
OH NO: A Florida woman was furious after her dog — who went to the groomer for a simple maintenance appointment — returned with floppy pink ears and neon green eyebrows.— Fox 35 News (@Fox35News) August 18, 2019
STORY: https://t.co/2e7Tddg94x pic.twitter.com/ZEvFn3k6wY