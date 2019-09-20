Courtney's Canine Clips: French Bulldog As "Chucky"

A French bulldog in a "Chucky" costume is HILARIOUS.

September 20, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A woman dressed up her French bulldog as Chucky from "Child's Play", and then sent it strolling down a hallway. 

A post shared by Romeo (@romeo_1015) on

 

Tags: 
Y98
French
Bulldog
Chucky
Courtney & Company
Video
watch
Courtney's Canine Clips