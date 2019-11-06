Courtney's Canine Clips: Doggie Soundboard
A woman created a soundboard to COMMUNICATE with her dog!
A speech pathologist in San Diego named Christina Hunger created a soundboard that helps her communicate with her dog. The board is on the floor and it has over 20 "sound buttons" that the dog can step on to let her know what it wants.
The dog tells her when she wants to eat, go outside, take a nap, and other things like that. Christina says the dog knows at least 29 words, and even combines up to five words at a time to make a phrase or sentence.
Jake and I were discussing taking Stella to Petco. She was certainly listening...! • Video 1: Stella said "Goodbye outside." This is the third time in the past few weeks that Stella has combined "good" and "bye" to say "Goodbye" instead of just "bye"! • Video 2: Jake said he wanted to hang our spice racks first, started the project, and Stella told him, "Later Jake" ---- (Translation: Do that later, I want to go!) • Video 3: Stella came full circle with her message and told us she was REALLY ready to leave by saying, "Bye bye bye good bye!"