Courtney's Canine Clips: Dog Watches Owner Dig Its Grave

A picture is going viral that shows a dog watching its owner DIG ITS GRAVE after being told the dog had to be put down. Fortunately, the vet re-checked the dog and it turns out he's fine.

The vet told my dad on the phone (??) that his dog had to be put down and he’d come to his house and do it. My dad dug the dog’s grave AND LET THE DOG WATCH. Then the vet came and checked the dog and said it was a false alarm. Oops! Dog’s fine! Everything about this is insane. pic.twitter.com/sFXKVDk5Vz