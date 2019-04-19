Courtney's Canine Clips: Dog Watches Owner Dig Its Grave

A sick dog gets to watch his owner DIG ITS GRAVE??!!

April 19, 2019
A picture is going viral that shows a dog watching its owner DIG ITS GRAVE after being told the dog had to be put down.  Fortunately, the vet re-checked the dog and it turns out he's fine. 

