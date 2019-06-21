Courtney's Canine Clips: Dog Sits By Late Owner's Hospital Bed

Check out the loyalty of one sad dog.

June 21, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

There's a photo going viral of a dog patiently sitting by his owner's hospital bed AFTER his owner has passed away.

