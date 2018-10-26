Courtney's Canine Clips: Dog Pretends To Be Stray To Get Free Fast Food
A woman says her dog has been pretending to be a stray to scam FREE food from McDonald's??!!
A woman named Betsy Reyes in Oklahoma City says she recently figured out that her dog Princess has been sneaking out at night, going to a McDonald's, and pretending to be a stray to scam people into giving her FREE FOOD.
Betsy caught Princess in the act on Sunday, and the picture she posted on Facebook is going viral. She's asking people not to feed her anymore.