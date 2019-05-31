Courtney's Canine Clips: Dog Apologizes For Eating Food With Hug
Watch a dog apologize for eating his brother's food with a HUG.
May 31, 2019
This dog ate his brother’s food and had to apologize for it with a warm hug.
The way he apologizes is so sweet. Can’t stay mad at that big fluff for to long. - As you may know kiko have been having some health issues and this morning he wasn’t eating his food. So little naughty Watson took advantage of that. He apologized to his brother so it’s all good now --