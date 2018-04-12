(Photo by Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NEWTORK)

Courtney's Canine Clips: Chris Evans Meets His Rescue Dog

Here's the first time Chris Evans met his recue dog.

April 12, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum
Features

Chris Evans posted a video yesterday for National Pet Day of the first time he met his new rescue dog.

