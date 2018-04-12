Courtney's Canine Clips: Chris Evans Meets His Rescue Dog

Chris Evans posted a video yesterday for National Pet Day of the first time he met his new rescue dog.

This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/XjWxPWGDPu