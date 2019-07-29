Courtney's Canine Clips: Baseball Player Adopts Puppy After Hitting Home Run
A Mets player adopted a "Lucky" Puppy after hitting a home run.
July 29, 2019
Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil got to play with a puppy on the field during warmups on Friday. Then, he hit a three-run homer in the third inning, convinced his wife the dog was lucky, and they adopted it.
Nothing better than walking out to batting practice and seeing some puppies!! I just may have to adopt her and take her home!! @animalleague #getyourrescueon #puppy