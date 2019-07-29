Courtney's Canine Clips: Baseball Player Adopts Puppy After Hitting Home Run

A Mets player adopted a "Lucky" Puppy after hitting a home run.

July 29, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

