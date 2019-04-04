Common Things That Cause A Bad Mood

Here are what put most people into a BAD mood.

According to a new survey, the average person spends one hour and 52 minutes EVERY DAY in a bad mood.

Here are the top 10 things that cause our bad moods...

1.  A bad night's sleep.

2.  Stepping in dog poop.

3.  Getting into an argument with your significant other.

4.  Feeling sick.

5.  Your computer stops working.

6.  Your partner is in a bad mood, which brings you down.

7.  Traffic.

8.  A bad day at work.

9.  Misplacing your wallet.

10.  No hot water. 

