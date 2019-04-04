Common Things That Cause A Bad Mood
Here are what put most people into a BAD mood.
According to a new survey, the average person spends one hour and 52 minutes EVERY DAY in a bad mood.
Here are the top 10 things that cause our bad moods...
1. A bad night's sleep.
2. Stepping in dog poop.
3. Getting into an argument with your significant other.
4. Feeling sick.
5. Your computer stops working.
6. Your partner is in a bad mood, which brings you down.
7. Traffic.
8. A bad day at work.
9. Misplacing your wallet.
10. No hot water.
