Common Things That Cause A Bad Mood

According to a new survey, the average person spends one hour and 52 minutes EVERY DAY in a bad mood.

Here are the top 10 things that cause our bad moods...

1. A bad night's sleep.

2. Stepping in dog poop.

3. Getting into an argument with your significant other.

4. Feeling sick.

5. Your computer stops working.

6. Your partner is in a bad mood, which brings you down.

7. Traffic.

8. A bad day at work.

9. Misplacing your wallet.

10. No hot water.

Click Here to see more.