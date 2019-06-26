College Majors That People Regret The Most

Here are the college majors that people REGRET the most.

June 26, 2019
A new survey asked people which college majors they regret the MOST...

1.  Humanities majors, which includes history, languages, English, philosophy, and religion.

2.  Physical and life sciences majors, which includes astronomy, chemistry, and biology.

3.  Social sciences majors, which includes things like economics, political science, psychology, and sociology.

4.  Education majors.

5.  Communications majors.

The people who were least likely to regret their majors are people who studied computer science, engineering, and math. 

