Classic Rock Songs With Millennial-Inspired Titles
Twitter is giving classic rock songs new millennial-inspired titles.
Check out #MillennialClassicRock where people change the titles of rock songs to rip on MILLENNIALS.
Here are some of the best ones, along with the actual titles...
1. "Smoke on the Water" . . . 'No Smoking on the Water'
2. "We Are the Champions" . . . 'We Aren't the Champions, But We Still Deserve a Trophy'
3. "We Will Rock You" . . . 'We Will Hack You'
4. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" . . . '(I Can't Get No) Satisfactory Living Wage'
5. "Sweet Emotion" . . . 'Sweet Emoji'
6. "Smokin' in the Boys Room" . . . 'Vapin' in the Boys' Room'
7. "Rock You Like a Hurricane" . . . 'Rock You Like a Hurricane Relief Fund'
8. "Hotel California" . . . 'AirBNB California'
9. "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" . . . 'I Still Haven't Found What I Googled For'
10. "Free Bird" . . . 'Gluten Free Bird'
Click Here to see more.