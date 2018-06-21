Classic Rock Songs With Millennial-Inspired Titles

Twitter is giving classic rock songs new millennial-inspired titles.

June 21, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

Check out  #MillennialClassicRock where people change the titles of rock songs to rip on MILLENNIALS.

Here are some of the best ones, along with the actual titles...

1.  "Smoke on the Water" . . . 'No Smoking on the Water'

2.  "We Are the Champions" . . . 'We Aren't the Champions, But We Still Deserve a Trophy'

3.  "We Will Rock You" . . . 'We Will Hack You'

4. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" . . . '(I Can't Get No) Satisfactory Living Wage'

5.  "Sweet Emotion" . . . 'Sweet Emoji'

6.  "Smokin' in the Boys Room" . . . 'Vapin' in the Boys' Room'

7.  "Rock You Like a Hurricane" . . . 'Rock You Like a Hurricane Relief Fund'

8. "Hotel California" . . . 'AirBNB California'

9.  "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" . . . 'I Still Haven't Found What I Googled For'

10.  "Free Bird" . . . 'Gluten Free Bird'

