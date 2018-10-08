The Classic Halloween Movie You Should See Based On Your Zodiac Sign

What classic Halloween movie should YOU see based on your zodiac sign?

October 8, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by 3desc/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Here are the classic HALLOWEEN movies you should see based on your zodiac sign...

Aquarius - "Zodiac"

Taurus - "Hocis Pocus"

Pisces - "Double, Double, Toil and Trouble"

Libra - "The Evil Dead"

Virgo - "Suspiria"

Capricorn - "Halloween"

Sagittarius - "Possession"

Scorpio - "Raw"

Cancer  - "Ghost"

Gemini - "The Exorcist"

Aries - "What Lies Beneath"

Leo - "Beetlejuice"

Click Here to see more.

 

 

 

Tags: 
Halloween
moive
based
on
Zodiac
sign
Courtney & Company
classic