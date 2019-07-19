City Bans The Word "Manhole"
A city is BANNING the word "manhole" and using a more GENDER-NEUTRAL term??!!
The city of Berkeley, California has decided to ban gendered words from its city codes, and the two examples they gave are "manhole" and "manpower." Those will be replaced with "maintenance hole" and "human effort."
Berkeley is one of the more progressive cities in the country, of course, and their city council says, quote, "a male-centric municipal code doesn't reflect the reality of the city of Berkeley."
