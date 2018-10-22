The Cities Where People Spend The Most On Alcohol

St. Louis makes the Top 10 of cities where people spend the most on alcohol.

October 22, 2018
Courtney Landrum
A new study found the cities where people spend the most money on BOOZE.  Here are the 10 cities where the average person spent the most money on alcohol last year...

1.  San Diego, $1,112 per person.

2.  Seattle, $986.

3.  San Francisco, $875.

4.  Boston, $823.

5.  Anchorage, $788.

6.  Denver, $771.

7.  Minneapolis-St. Paul, $754.

8.  Baltimore, $724.

9.  ST. LOUIS, $684.

10.  Washington D.C., $662. 

