Here's a list of "Celebrities Who Were Once Game Show Contestants"...

"The Dating Game" was a popular stepping stone for future stars in the '60s and '70s. Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Ritter, Suzanne Somers, Farrah Fawcett, Michael Jackson, Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, Tom Selleck, Pee Wee Herman, and Steve Martin were among the celebrities who made an early stop there.

Martin also did "The Gong Show".

Before she turned letters on "Wheel of Fortune", Vanna White was a contestant on "The Price is Right". Aaron Paul and Linda Cardellini were on it, too.

Jon Hamm was on a USA Network show called "The Big Date" in 1996.

Kristie Alley was on "Match Game" in 1979 . . . as a contestant, not a panelist.

14-year-old future Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean did the Nickelodeon show "Guts" in 1992.

"Joseph" Fatone was on "Nick Arcade" back in 1997.

Back when she was still Stefani Germanotta, Lady Gaga was on MTV's "Boiling Points".

Country singer Hunter Hayes was only SIX when he showed off his skills on Nickelodeon's "Figure it Out".

Simon Cowell seemed a little less arrogant when he appeared on the British show "Sale of the Century" in 1990.

A long time ago, Cynthia Nixon was on "To Tell the Truth".

