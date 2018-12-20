Can You Name Your Grandparents?

ONE-THIRD of Americans CAN'T name all four of their grandparents??!!

December 20, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

According to a new survey, one-third of Americans can't name all four of their grandparents!

And that's not all...

1.  21% can't name a single one of their great-grandparents.

2.  21% don't know what city any of their four grandparents were born in.

3.  14% don't know what any of their grandparents did for work.

4.  35% don't know what country or countries their family emigrated from to come to America.

5.  And 40% don't know the origin of their last name.

But 84% say it's important to them to know about their heritage. 

Click Here to see more.

