Can You Name Your Grandparents?

According to a new survey, one-third of Americans can't name all four of their grandparents!

And that's not all...

1. 21% can't name a single one of their great-grandparents.

2. 21% don't know what city any of their four grandparents were born in.

3. 14% don't know what any of their grandparents did for work.

4. 35% don't know what country or countries their family emigrated from to come to America.

5. And 40% don't know the origin of their last name.

But 84% say it's important to them to know about their heritage.

Click Here to see more.