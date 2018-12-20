Can You Name Your Grandparents?
ONE-THIRD of Americans CAN'T name all four of their grandparents??!!
According to a new survey, one-third of Americans can't name all four of their grandparents!
And that's not all...
1. 21% can't name a single one of their great-grandparents.
2. 21% don't know what city any of their four grandparents were born in.
3. 14% don't know what any of their grandparents did for work.
4. 35% don't know what country or countries their family emigrated from to come to America.
5. And 40% don't know the origin of their last name.
But 84% say it's important to them to know about their heritage.
