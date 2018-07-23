Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Be Rebooted

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is being rebooted with a black actress in the lead role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, original series creator Joss Whedon will be an executive producer on the reboot, while veteran producer Monica Owusu-Breen, whose resumé includes ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will be the showrunner and write the script.

There's no word yet on who will take over the titular role of Buffy and the new take on the beloved horror-action-dramedy doesn't have a network home yet, although THR adds that producers plan to pitch the show to streaming and cable platforms this summer.