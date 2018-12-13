The Biggest Regrets

A new survey found the average person has about seven BIG regrets, and they spend around an hour each day thinking about them. Here are the 10 most common regrets...

1. Worrying too much.

2. Losing touch with old friends.

3. Not saving money.

4. Not exercising.

5. Not meeting up with friends more often.

6. Smoking.

7. Not seeing someone before they died.

8. Taking life too seriously.

9. Not learning to play an instrument.

10. Not learning a new language.

