A new survey found the biggest TURN-OFFS on a first date...

1. Poor hygiene. 77% say it's a turn-off.

2. Bad manners, 73%.

3. Constantly looking at your phone, 57%.

4. Getting too drunk, 54%.

5. Bragging, 49%.

6. Being controlling, 44%.

7. Checking out other people, 41%.

8. Talking badly about your ex, 39%.

9. Complaining, 38%.

10. Treating the server poorly, 37%.

Click Here to see more.