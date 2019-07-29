The Best TV Spin-Offs Of All Time
Are these really the BEST TV spin-offs of all time?
The website Mental Floss ranked the 15 best TV spinoffs of all time. See if you agree. You might not even realize some of these were spin-offs...
1. "The Andy Griffith Show". Andy's character originally appeared on "The Danny Thomas Show" in 1960.
2. "Green Acres" . . . a spin-off of "Petticoat Junction".
3. "The Jeffersons" . . . a spin-off of "All in the Family".
4. "Maude" . . . another spin-off of "All in the Family". Bea Arthur played Edith Bunker's cousin.
5. "Happy Days". The characters originally appeared on "Love, American Style".
6. "Laverne & Shirley" . . . a spin-off of "Happy Days". "Mork & Mindy" did NOT make the list.
7. "The Simpsons". They originally appeared on "The Tracey Ullman Show".
8. "Frasier" . . . a spin-off of "Cheers".
9. "Xena: Warrior Princess" . . . a spin-off of "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys".
10. "Daria" . . . a spin-off of "Beavis and Butt-Head".
11. "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit". One of five "Law & Order" spin-offs.
12. "Angel" . . . a spin-off of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer".
13. "NCIS" . . . a spin-off of "JAG". Now it has two of its own spin-offs, "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: New Orleans".
14. "The Colbert Report" . . . a spin-off of "The Daily Show".
15. "Better Call Saul" . . . a spin-off of "Breaking Bad".
