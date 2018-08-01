The Best TV Episodes Of The Century

The Ringer.com did an extensive list of "The Best 100 TV Episodes of the Century". Here is their Top 10...

10. "Ozymandias" from "Breaking Bad"

9. "Pilot" from "The O.C."

8. "Pine Barrens" from "The Sopranos"

7. "The Final four" from "Survivor"

6. "Middle Ground" from "The Wire"

5. "Episode #2.4" from "The Chappelle Show"

4. "Who Goes There" from "True Detective"

3. "The Rains of Castamere” from "Game of Thrones"

2. "The Suitcase" from "Mad Men"

1. "The Constant" from Lost

