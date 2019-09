The Guardian has a list of the BEST TV cliffhangers. See if you agree...

- "Dallas" - Who Shot JR?

- "Lost" - Through The Looking Glass

- "ER" - Be Still My Heart

- "My So Called Life" - Finale

- "Star Trek: The Next Generation" - Season 3 Finale: The Borg

- "Breaking Bad" - To’Hajiilee

Click Here to see more.