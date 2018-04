The website Ranker asked people to weigh in on the best tasting light beers that you can buy. And after 4,200 votes, here are the results...

1. Miller Lite.

2. Sam Adams Light.

3. Bud Light.

4. Heineken Light.

5. Amstel Light.

6. Coors Light.

7. Corona Light.

8. Yuengling Light.

9. Michelob Ultra.

10. Dos Equis.

Click Here to see more.