The Best Shows Currently On Network TV

"Business Insider" has a list of the best current shows on 25 networks, based on the critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. They limited it to scripted shows that the networks and streaming services are currently producing, although they made a few exceptions for shows that just ended this year.

Here's the best show on each network, and its Rotten Tomatoes scores:

1. ABC: "Speechless". Critics: 91%

2. Adult Swim: "Rick and Morty". Critics: 97%

3. Amazon: "Fleabag". Critics: 100%

4. AMC: "Better Call Saul". Critics: 97%

5. BBC America: "Killing Eve". Critics: 94%

6. BET: "Boomerang". Critics: 100%

7. CBS: "Elementary". Critics: 96%

8. CBS All Access: "The Good Fight". Critics: 96%

9. Cinemax: "Jett". Critics: 93%

10. Comedy Central: "Broad City". Critics: 99%

11. The CW: "Jane the Virgin". Critics: 100%

12. Fox: "9-1-1". Critics: 94%

13. FX: "Atlanta". Critics: 97%

14. HBO: "Insecure". Critics: 97%

15. Hulu: "Harlots". Critics: 98%

16. IFC: "Brockmire". Critics: 98%

17. NBC: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine". Critics: 97%

18. Netflix: "Master of None". Critics: 100%

19. Showtime: "Shameless". Critics: 90%

20. Starz: "Counterpart". Critics: 100%

21 Sundance Now: "State of the Union". Critics: 100%

22. Syfy: "The Magicians". Critics: 85%

23. TBS: "Search Party". Critics: 98%

24. TNT: "Claws". Critics: 90%

25. USA: "Mr. Robot". Critics: 93%

