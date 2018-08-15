The Best Romantic Comedies Of All Time

"Vanity Fair" has an eclectic list of 'The 25 Best Romantic Comedies of All Time,' which covers everything from black-and-white classics to, well, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days".

They admit that the definition of 'romantic comedy' is pretty subjective . . . the American Film Institute's broad definition is that it's, quote, "a genre in which the development of a romance leads to comic situations."

Here's their Top 10...

1. "When Harry Met Sally", 1989

2. "You've Got Mail", 1998

3. "Clueless", 1995

4. "Bridget Jones's Diary", 2001

5. "10 Things I Hate About You", 1999

6. "Groundhog Day", 1993

7. "Notting Hill", 1999

8. "It Happened One Night", 1934

9. "Broadcast News", 1987

10. "Sleepless in Seattle", 1993

