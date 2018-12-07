The Best Pop Culture Gifts Of 2018

Here are the BEST pop culture gifts of the year.

"Variety" has a list of the Best Pop Culture Gifts of 2018...

1. “Fortnite” Rainbow Smash Pickaxe Replica

2. Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wall Calendar

3. “Black Panther” Sneakers

4. “Rick and Morty” Duffel Bag

5. Royal Wedding Commemorative Mug

6. Star Wars R2-D2 Charging Hub

7. Gucci Paramount Print Tee

8. “Harry Potter” Hogwarts House Dinner Set

9. “Crazy Rich Asians” Trilogy Box Set

9. Cardi B Pop Art Print

