Billboard.com has a list of the best LIP SYNC scenes from movies.

Most of them are comedic moments, where the characters are goofing around. They're not scenes where the actors are trying to play it off as if they're actually singing for real. Here's the Top 10, in no particular order...

1. Tom Cruise in "Risky Business" . . . doing Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll"

2. Jon Cryer in "Pretty In Pink" . . . doing Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness"

3. Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig in "The Skeleton Twins" . . . doing Starship's "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now"

4. Matthew Broderick in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" . . . doing The Beatles' "Twist & Shout"

5. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in "Wayne's World" . . . doing Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody"

6. Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in "Dirty Dancing" . . . doing Mickey & Sylvia's "Love is Strange"

7. Dean Stockwell in "Blue Velvet" . . . doing Roy Orbison's "In Dreams".

8. Toni Collette and Rachel Griffiths in "Muriel's Wedding" . . . doing ABBA's "Waterloo".

9. Jennifer Lawrence in "American Hustle" . . . doing Wings' "Live and Let Die"

10. Hugo Weaving, Terence Stamp, and Guy Pearce in "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" doing Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive"

