The Best Horror TV Shows Of All Time
Are these really the BEST horror TV shows of all time?
October 23, 2019
Rolling Stone has a list of the "30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time". Here is their Top 10...
10.) "The Walking Dead" (2010-Present)
9.) "American Horror Story" (2011-Present)
8.) "Black Mirror" (2011-Present)
7.) "‘True Detective" (2014-Present)
6.) "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1997-2003)
5.) "Channel Zero" (2016-2018)
4.) "The X-Files" (1993-2002; 2016-2018)
3.) "Hannibal" (2013-2015)
2.) "The Twilight Zone" (1959-1964)
1.) "Twin Peaks" (1990-1991)
