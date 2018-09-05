"Legally Blonde" tops Vulture.com's list of the Best College Comedies Ever. Somehow, "Animal House" only came in SEVENTH. Here's their Top 10...

1. "Legally Blonde" (2001)

2. "Wonder Boys" (2000)

3. "Dear White People" (2014)

4. "Old School" (2003)

5. "Monsters University" (2013)

6. "Real Genius" (1985)

7. "Animal House" (1978)

8. "Revenge of the Nerds" (1984)

9. "22 Jump Street" (2014)

10. "Damsels in Distress" (2012)

Click Here to see more.