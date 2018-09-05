The Best College Comedies Ever

What are the BEST college comedies EVER?

September 5, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Features
Morning Show

"Legally Blonde" tops Vulture.com's list of the Best College Comedies Ever.  Somehow, "Animal House" only came in SEVENTH.  Here's their Top 10...

1. "Legally Blonde" (2001)

2. "Wonder Boys" (2000)

3. "Dear White People" (2014)

4. "Old School" (2003)

5. "Monsters University" (2013)

6. "Real Genius" (1985)

7. "Animal House" (1978)

8. "Revenge of the Nerds" (1984)

9. "22 Jump Street" (2014)

10. "Damsels in Distress" (2012)

