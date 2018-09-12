The Best Cities In America To Celebrate Oktoberfest

If you're not going to make it to Munich, Germany for Oktoberfest this year, the website WalletHub just ranked the 100 biggest cities in America so you can find the best place to celebrate over here.Their rankings are based on things like the number of Oktoberfest parties and festivals . . . their German population . . . breweries and beer gardens per capita . . . and beer and sausage prices.

And the 10 best cities are:

New York City . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Cincinnati, Ohio . . . San Francisco . . . Chicago . . . Philadelphia . . . Denver . . . Miami . . . Seattle . . . and Orlando. (St. Louis is number 15 by the way.)

The 10 worst are:

San Bernardino, California . . . Memphis . . . Baton Rouge, Louisiana . . . Garland, Texas . . . Fremont, California . . . North Las Vegas, Nevada . . . Riverside, California . . . Arlington, Texas . . . Chesapeake, Virginia . . . and Chula Vista, California.

