The Best Cities In America For Beer Lovers

A new study found the best cities for beer lovers in America and it's based on a simple formula: Breweries per capita. In other words: Cities with lots of breweries and not that many people filling them up.

And the top city is . . . Asheville, North Carolina, with a ratio of 28 breweries for every 100,000 residents.

The rest of the top 10 are:

Portland, Maine . . . Bend, Oregon . . . Kalamazoo, Michigan . . . Boulder, Colorado . . . Vista, California . . . Leesburg, Virginia . . . Greenville, South Carolina . . . Fort Collins, Colorado . . . and Pensacola, Florida.

