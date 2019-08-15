The Best Cities In America For Beer Lovers

A new study found the best cities for beer lovers in America and it's based on a simple formula:  Breweries per capita.  In other words:  Cities with lots of breweries and not that many people filling them up.

And the top city is . . . Asheville, North Carolina, with a ratio of 28 breweries for every 100,000 residents.

The rest of the top 10 are:

Portland, Maine . . . Bend, Oregon . . . Kalamazoo, Michigan . . . Boulder, Colorado . . . Vista, California . . . Leesburg, Virginia . . . Greenville, South Carolina . . . Fort Collins, Colorado . . . and Pensacola, Florida. 

