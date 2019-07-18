The Best Cheap International Cities To Retire In

The magazine "International Living" looked at a bunch of tourist destinations where you can live comfortably on less than $30,000 a year. Here are five exotic places where you can live on the cheap...

1. Akumal, Mexico... Two people can live there for just under $27,000 a year. It's an up-and-coming tourist spot, about 60 miles down the coast from Cancún.

2. Lagos, Portugal... $25,000 a year. It's another beach city. And it's in Europe, so it's easy to travel to other countries.

3. Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica... Just over $24,000 a year. It's right on the beach and has a bunch of great restaurants.

4. Medellín, Colombia... $24,000 a year. It's Colombia's second-biggest city. So there's lots to do, and it has over 30 universities.

5. Volcán, Panama... $18,000 a year. The downside is it's a mountain town in the middle of nowhere. So you definitely need to know Spanish. And it's right next to an active volcano.

