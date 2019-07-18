The Best Cheap International Cities To Retire In

Would you retire OVERSEAS to save money?

July 18, 2019
The magazine "International Living" looked at a bunch of tourist destinations where you can live comfortably on less than $30,000 a year.  Here are five exotic places where you can live on the cheap...

1.  Akumal, Mexico...  Two people can live there for just under $27,000 a year.  It's an up-and-coming tourist spot, about 60 miles down the coast from Cancún.

2.  Lagos, Portugal...  $25,000 a year.  It's another beach city.  And it's in Europe, so it's easy to travel to other countries.

3.  Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica...  Just over $24,000 a year.  It's right on the beach and has a bunch of great restaurants.

4.  Medellín, Colombia...  $24,000 a year.  It's Colombia's second-biggest city.  So there's lots to do, and it has over 30 universities.

5.  Volcán, Panama...  $18,000 a year.  The downside is it's a mountain town in the middle of nowhere.  So you definitely need to know Spanish.  And it's right next to an active volcano. 

