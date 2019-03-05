The Best And Worst States For Women

In order to determine how women are faring, and where they can find the best opportunities relative to where they live, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 key indicators of living standards for women.

They found that the BEST states for women are: Minnesota, Massachusetts, North Dakota, New York, and Connecticut.

They found that the WORST states for women are: Louisaina, Mississippi, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Alabama.

Illinois is a much better state for women at number 18 than Missouri at number 40.

Click Here to see more.