The Best And Worst States For Outdoor Drinking

Editors of the drinks website Supercall.com ranked all 50 states according to how FUN the outdoor drinking scene is.

They factored in everything from temperature, humidity, and air quality to natural beauty, outdoor bars, and how many mosquitoes there are.

Their top 10 states for outdoor drinking are: California . . . Hawaii . . . Kentucky . . . Colorado . . . Montana . . . Nebraska . . . Oregon . . . Nevada . . . Washington . . . and Wyoming.

Alabama came in LAST place, partly because it's so hot, and there are so many bugs.

The bottom 10 are Alabama . . . Delaware . . . Mississippi . . . New Hampshire . . . MISSOURI . . . Oklahoma . . . West Virginia . . . New Jersey . . . Georgia . . . and Michigan.

Click Here to see more.