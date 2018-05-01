The Best And Worst Cities For Singles In 2018

A new study ranked the 382 biggest metro areas in the country from the best place for single people in 2018 to the worst.

The rankings are based on five things: The percentage of single people . . . the percentage of people with college degrees . . . bars and restaurants per capita . . . rent . . . and Internet access, so you can use all the dating apps.

The top five are: Boulder, Colorado . . . Boston . . . Bridgeport, Connecticut . . . Champaign-Urbana, Illinois . . . and Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The five worst are: Elizabethtown, Kentucky . . . Dalton, Georgia . . . Texarkana, Texas . . . Fort Smith, Arkansas . . . and Decatur, Alabama.

Click Here to see more.