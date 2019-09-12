The Best And Worst Cities For Oktoberfest

A new study by the real estate website WalletHub ranked the 100 biggest cities in the U.S. from the best place to celebrate Oktoberfest to the worst.

The rankings are based on 24 different criteria, including Oktoberfest festivals and parties, breweries, beer gardens, German restaurants, beer prices, and the cost of hotel rooms and sausage.

And based on that, the 10 best cities for celebrating Oktoberfest in the U.S. are:

New York City . . . Denver . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Philadelphia . . . Cincinnati . . . Las Vegas . . . Seattle . . . Chicago . . . Milwaukee . . . and Orlando.

St. Louis came in at number 17.

And the 10 worst are:

San Bernardino, California . . . Fremont, California . . . Stockton, California . . . Baton Rouge, Louisiana . . . Irvine, California . . . Memphis . . . San Jose . . . Riverside, California . . . Chula Vista, California . . . and North Las Vegas.

