The Best Acting Performances By Musicians In Movies

Billboard.com put together a list of 'The 100 Best Acting Performances by Musicians in Movies."

There were THREE rules to be eligible for the list:

1. The artist had to be well-known for MUSIC before they were known for acting. So there's no Jamie Foxx, Lindsey Lohan, or Jennifer Lopez.

2. The artist couldn't be playing themselves, even in a somewhat fictionalized version. So that excluded Alice Cooper, The Spice Girls, and The Beatles.

3. Only one performance per musician-actor could be included . . . but it didn't necessarily have to be an Oscar-worthy, leading role. It could be a cameo in a cult classic, IF it was deemed legendary enough.

Here's the Top 10:

1. Cher, "Moonstruck", 1987

2. Barbra Streisand, "The Way We Were", 1973

3. Ice Cube, "Boyz N the Hood", 1991

4. Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born", 2018

5. Judy Garland, "The Wizard of Oz", 1939

6. Madonna, "A League of Their Own", 1992

7. Prince, "Purple Rain", 1984

8. Jennifer Hudson, "Dreamgirls", 2006

9. Dolly Parton, "9 to 5", 1980

10. Justin Timberlake, "The Social Network", 2010

