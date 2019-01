A new study actually figured out when "Beer O'Clock" really is. And the consensus is . . . 6:31 P.M. on Friday.

Here are a few more results from the study on all things beer...

1. 52% of people say TASTE is the number one factor for them when they pick a beer.

2. One out of three people say they're intimidated by craft beers.

3. And the average person switches their favorite beer every four years.

Click Here to see more.