The Basic Human Rights We Want In 2018

What BASIC human rights should we all have?

October 16, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Adrian825/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked 2,000 people what our top basic human rights SHOULD be in 2018...

1.  Access to water.

2.  The right to a fair trial.

3.  Freedom of speech.

4.  Free healthcare.

5.  Access to shelter.

6.  Being allowed to marry whoever you want.

7.  The right to be LOVED.

8.  A guaranteed pension.

9.  Always getting a seat on a train, bus, or the subway.

10.  Free Wi-Fi.

Phone-charging stations . . . the right to a 4G signal . . . and a phone battery that lasts more than a day also got a lot of votes.

Click Here to see more.

 

 

And a few more that made the list include the right to retire early . . . the right to always choose your seat on a plane . . . the right to flexible work hours . . . the right to park wherever you want . . . and our favorite at #30, the right to PARTY. 

Tags: 
basic
human
rights
2018
Courtney & Company
Y98