The Basic Human Rights We Want In 2018

A new survey asked 2,000 people what our top basic human rights SHOULD be in 2018...

1. Access to water.

2. The right to a fair trial.

3. Freedom of speech.

4. Free healthcare.

5. Access to shelter.

6. Being allowed to marry whoever you want.

7. The right to be LOVED.

8. A guaranteed pension.

9. Always getting a seat on a train, bus, or the subway.

10. Free Wi-Fi.

Phone-charging stations . . . the right to a 4G signal . . . and a phone battery that lasts more than a day also got a lot of votes.

And a few more that made the list include the right to retire early . . . the right to always choose your seat on a plane . . . the right to flexible work hours . . . the right to park wherever you want . . . and our favorite at #30, the right to PARTY.