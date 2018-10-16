The Basic Human Rights We Want In 2018
What BASIC human rights should we all have?
A new survey asked 2,000 people what our top basic human rights SHOULD be in 2018...
1. Access to water.
2. The right to a fair trial.
3. Freedom of speech.
4. Free healthcare.
5. Access to shelter.
6. Being allowed to marry whoever you want.
7. The right to be LOVED.
8. A guaranteed pension.
9. Always getting a seat on a train, bus, or the subway.
10. Free Wi-Fi.
Phone-charging stations . . . the right to a 4G signal . . . and a phone battery that lasts more than a day also got a lot of votes.
And a few more that made the list include the right to retire early . . . the right to always choose your seat on a plane . . . the right to flexible work hours . . . the right to park wherever you want . . . and our favorite at #30, the right to PARTY.