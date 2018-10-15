Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have broken up. A so-called "source" says, quote, "It was way too much too soon. It's not shocking to anyone."

They started dating in May, just a few weeks after Ariana split from rapper MAC MILLER. Within months they were engaged, living together, getting matching tattoos, and being super annoying. But Mac Miller's death last month hit Ariana pretty hard.

There's no word yet who keeps the $100,000 engagement ring, or who gets custody of Piggy Smalls.

