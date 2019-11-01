Anonymous Pro Golf Survey

Golf.com released some of the results from its Anonymous Pro Survey, which features secret responses from 52 PGA Tour players.

One question they asked was, "Have you ever had sex on or at a golf course?" And 41% of the players said YES. That means 21 of them HAVE had sex at the links.

Players could also leave comments, and one said he would LIKE TO. Another said, quote, "Pro tip: Avoid the sand."

